Three killed, 30 injured in road mishaps in Himachal’s Una, Chamba
Three people were killed and 30 injured in three road accidents in Himachal’s Una and Chamba district on Sunday.
In the first mishap, a 17-year-old girl was killed and 15 injured after a goods carrier carrying pilgrims rolled plunged into a gorge at Ghaluwal in Haroli subdivision of Una district.
The deceased has been identified as Sakshi. The victims belonged to the Dhamandri village of the district and were going to immerse offering material for Navratri in the Swan River at Deoli.
DSP Haroli Anil Patial said the driver lost control off the wheel when some bagger children came in front of the vehicle. The drive lost the control in a bid to save them.
The injured have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una.
In another accident in the same area, 14 people were injured after a SUV and a pickup truck had a head on collision.
The police said that the pickup jeep driver lost control on the wheel after a child suddenly came in front of the vehicle.
Two killed in Chamba
Third mishap took place at Jhumhar in Chamba district where two people were killed and one injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge.
Emergency workers reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and rushed the injured to the hospital where two people were declared dead on arrival. The victims were yet to be identified.
Police have registered cases under relevant laws and further investigations are on.
-
Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda
Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed. When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.” He congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.
-
JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.
-
JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to initiate “appropriate legal action”. Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students' union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India and All India Students Association.
-
SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites
South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. The second volume of the book 'Glorious Heritage', released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.
-
2 held for selling adulterated ghee
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
