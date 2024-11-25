Three killed as truck, bike collide head on in Sonepat

Three persons were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sonepat’s Gohana on Saturday night, said police. The mangled remains of bike. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Kumar, his brother-in-law Ravinder and friend Sunny of Sonepat district. Police are yet to ascertain their age.

Jagdish Kumar, assistant sub-inspector of Gohana police station said that the incident took place when Mohit along with his brother-in-law and his friend was going to an eatery shop towards Mahra village in the district.

“A speeding truck hit their bike from the front near Rohtak by-pass in Gohana on Saturday midnight and the trio sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Gohana civil hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The driver has been arrested and the truck is impounded. A case under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(2) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit has been registered,” the ASI added.