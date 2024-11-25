Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three killed as truck, bike collide head on in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Nov 25, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Kumar, his brother in-law Ravinder and friend Sunny of Sonepat district

Three persons were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sonepat’s Gohana on Saturday night, said police.

The mangled remains of bike. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of bike. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Kumar, his brother-in-law Ravinder and friend Sunny of Sonepat district. Police are yet to ascertain their age.

Jagdish Kumar, assistant sub-inspector of Gohana police station said that the incident took place when Mohit along with his brother-in-law and his friend was going to an eatery shop towards Mahra village in the district.

“A speeding truck hit their bike from the front near Rohtak by-pass in Gohana on Saturday midnight and the trio sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Gohana civil hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The driver has been arrested and the truck is impounded. A case under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(2) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit has been registered,” the ASI added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On