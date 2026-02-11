Three killed in a road accident near Goraya

Three youths were killed in a road accident near Goraya on Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway on Tuesday. Deceased have been identified as Armaan Mehmi (18), Daljit Singh Bhatti (20) and Sahil Mohammad (22), all residents of Muthala Kalan village of Jalandhar district. Three youths were killed in a road accident near Goraya on Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened around 2pm when the speeding Toyota Etios they were travelling in turned turtle and hit another vehicle coming from the other side towards Jalandhar. The victims were on their way from Phagwara to their village Muthala Kalan.

Police said the eyewitnesses told police that the speed of the victim’s vehicle was overspeeding when they lost control and hit a divider before crossing to another side and ramming into a carrier vehicle. “The impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the vehicle was completely damaged. All the victims died on the spot,” the police said.

The driver of utility driver Vijay Kumar also suffered multiple injuries and is presently under medical observation. Police said the bodies have been kept at Phagwara civil hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the mishap led to heavy traffic jams on both sides of the national highway.