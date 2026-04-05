Seven killed in different road mishaps in Himachal

Seven persons lost their lives while 16 were injured in different road mishaps in Himachal, police said on Saturday. The caved in portion of the Bharmour–Thalla road in Chamba that led to an accident. (HT Photo)

The the first accident that took place in Chamba on late Friday night, one person was killed and another was injured when the pickup jeep they were travelling in plunged into a 400-metre gorge at Sunku Tapri when a stretch of Bharmour–Thalla road caved in Bharmour subdivision.

Deceased has been identified as Madan Lal, of Pansei village and the injured, his nephew, Manoj Kumar sustained serious injuries.

Police said that the victims were travelling from Bharmour to Pansei when the road caved in causing the driver to lose control.

The injured has been shifted to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba where his condition is stated to be critical.

Chamba superintendent of police Vijay Kumar Saklani said that a rescue team reached the spot soon after receiving information. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Locals staged a protest, alleging that the department failed to take necessary measures despite known risks and did not even install warning signboards at the spot.

Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Sirmaur

Two people were killed, and another received serious injuries after their car plunged into a deep gorge near Sirmaur district. The victims were on their way to Baddi from Kupvi in Shimla district when the tragedy struck near Charna village of Noharadhar area under Sangrah sub-division of Sirmaur.

The deceased have been identified as Gulshan, a resident of Jharkhand, and Naresh Kumar, a resident of Shimla.

According to Sangrah police, a total of three persons were travelling in the vehicle, which lost control and plunged into a deep gorge around 3 am on Saturday. Sirmour SP Nishchit Singh Negi said that two of the passengers died on the spot and the driver was seriously injured. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the gorge.The driver, Vipin Kumar, was rushed to a hospital. He said that the Sangrah police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway.

4 tourists dead as tempo falls into gorge in Kullu

Four tourists, including two women, died while 14 others suffered serious injuries when their tourist tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Saturday night, police said.According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 22 people were on board, including two children, and the vehicle was returning from Jalori Pass.

Preliminary reports suggest that the tourist vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions created by incessant rains while descending toward Bhuntar on the 15 km stretch.

As many as 18 tourists have been rescued. Fourteen of them were injured and taken to the Community Health Centre Banjar for treatment. The condition of one of the passengers is critical. Four tourists died on the spot, police said.

Police, fire service personnel, and local administration are jointly conducting rescue operations.The tourists were staying in a hotel in Jhibi, about 10 km away from Banjar town, where the accident occurred.The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Further details are awaited.