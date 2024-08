Three South Kashmir residents were reportedly killed in a road accident after their vehicle fell into a gorge, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Feroz Ahmed Pala and Nazir Ahmed Magray, all residents of Seer Hamdan in Anantnag. (iStock)

Officials said the accident took place near the Sikh bridge. The deceased have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Feroz Ahmed Pala and Nazir Ahmed Magray, all residents of Seer Hamdan in Anantnag.

Locals said that soon after the accident the locals and officials reached the spot and retrieved the injured, however doctors declared them brought dead.