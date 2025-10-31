Three killed, two injured after cars plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Three people were killed and two suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Chamba district, police said on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Rajender Kumar, 24, and Pummy Kumar, 33, residents of Tepa and Sachin, 24 – all were the residents of Chamba. (File)

The mishap occurred near Tepa in Churah subdivision on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Rajender Kumar, 24, and Pummy Kumar, 33, residents of Tepa and Sachin, 24 – all were the residents of Chamba.

The injured were rushed to the Tissa civil hospital from where they were referred to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. Immediately after the crash, locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation and informed the police. Soon a rescue team, comprising police and home guard jawans, also reached the spot.

Police officials said that the accident occurred on the Devikothi–Tepa road when the victims were returning home from a wedding ceremony. “Police rushed to the spot and upon reaching found that three people had died while two others were injured. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident,” a senior police official said.

Bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the family members after conducting post mortem at Tissa hospital.

Known for their treacherous stretches, the roads in Chamba district, particularly in the remote Churah subdivision, pose serious risks due to the steep and rugged terrain. This marks the second fatal accident in the area this week; two people were killed in a similar incident on Tuesday.