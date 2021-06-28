Three Ludhiana women assaulted for converting religion, three booked

Three people have been booked for assaulting three women, who had converted to Christianity, in their house at Ghawaddi village here on Sunday.

The accused, Manjit Singh, Sikander Singh and Monu of the same village, allegedly abused two of the victims, aged 27 and 23, when they visited the local gurdwara to drink water on June 20. Later, the accused went to their house and assaulted the two women and their 57-year-old mother, the victims said, adding that the assailants tore the clothes of the 27-year-old, who had to be rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

The case was registered after leaders from the minority community met the commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal on Saturday and claimed that the women were assaulted as they had converted to Christianity.

Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said they had launched a probe. Albert Dua, leader of the Christian community, took strong exception to the incident. He said the police dithered in taking action against the accused as they are well connected. Only mild charges were lodged against the accused.

A case was registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 ( wrongful restraint), 451( house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.