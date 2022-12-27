Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three migrant labourers found dead in Jhajjar village

Three migrant labourers found dead in Jhajjar village

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 07:36 PM IST

Police suspect that the labourers might have died due to suffocation as half-burnt wooden pieces were recovered from the room

Three migrant labourers found dead in Jhajjar village
Three migrant labourers found dead in Jhajjar village
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Three migrant labourers were found dead inside their rented room in Jhajjar’s Kasar village on Tuesday, police said.

Police suspect that the labourers might have died due to suffocation as half-burnt wooden pieces were recovered from the room.

The deceased, in their early 40s, have been identified as Munesh and Kallu of Mundakhera village in Uttarakhand and Saifijul Mehena of Birbhum district of West Bengal. The three worked as labourers in a factory in Bahadurgarh town.

A police spokesman said the incident came to light when the trio did not wake up and their room was found locked from inside.

“The window of the room was also closed. The police on getting information rushed to the spot and found the trio dead inside the room.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out