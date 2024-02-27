 Three more booked in connection with killing of Haryana INLD chief - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three more booked in connection with killing of Haryana INLD chief

Three more booked in connection with killing of Haryana INLD chief

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 27, 2024 02:39 PM IST

Based on a statement by INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee’s son Jitendra, FIR registered against Vijendra Rathee, Sandeep Rathee and Pale Ram, taking total number of people booked in the murder case rises to 15

Three more people have been booked in connection with the murder of the Indian National Lok Dal Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker in Bahadurgarh near Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Police personnel at the site of Sunday’s shooting in Bahadurgarh in which INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed. (HT Photo)
Police personnel at the site of Sunday’s shooting in Bahadurgarh in which INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed. (HT Photo)

With this, the total number of people booked in the murder case rises to 15.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Haryana to hand over Rathee’s murder probe to CBI: Vij

A police official said that based on a statement by the INLD leader’s son Jitendra Rathee, Vijendra Rathee, Sandeep Rathee and Pale Ram have been named in the FIR.

Rathee and INLD worker Jai Kishan were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed their sports utility vehicle (SUV) with bullets on Sunday evening.

The attack, which came with less than two months to go before the Lok Sabha polls, drew sharp reactions from the opposition parties in the BJP-ruled state.

In the FIR registered on Monday, police named former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik, Karambir Rathee, Ramesh Rathee, Satish Rathee, Gaurav Rathee, Rahul and Kamal in the FIR. The report also mentioned five unnamed accused.

The case was registered under various sections, including Section 302 (murder), of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

In his police complaint, Nafe Singh Rathee’s nephew Rakesh, said five unidentified killers, who were following them in a car, came out and fired indiscriminately near the Barahi railway crossing.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday said the probe into the killing of the INLD’s state unit chief would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has accused the BJP-JJP government of failing to provide security to Rathee despite there being a threat to his life.

