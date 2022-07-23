Three nabbed with 105 gm heroin in Chandigarh, Mohali
Police arrested three persons in separate cases, recovering 105 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine from their possession.
In the first case, Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell arrested Shubham Jain of Burail village and recovered 51 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ice, from his possession during a check at a naka near D Park, Sector 52.
Mohali police, meanwhile, arrested two alleged drug peddlers, Lovepreet Singh and Krishan Singh, both residents of Faridkot staying as paying guests in Kumbra village, with 54 gm heroin, a stolen motorcycle and two mobile phones.
Phase 8 station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Arora said the bike-borne men were spotted during a patrol at the light points in Sector 68/69, taking out envelopes from their pockets and throwing them into bushes nearby before trying to flee. One of the envelopes contained 32 gm heroin, while the other had an additional 22 gm heroin.
During interrogation, the accused said they procured the drugs from two persons, Rangeela and Kali of Amb Sahib colony in Jagatpura, and were off to supply them to college and university students in the region.
Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 36 and Phase 8 police stations. The accused in the Phase 8 case were produced before the court on Friday, from where they were sent to a three-day police remand.
Two others held with drugs
Police also arrested Sanjeev Kumar of Phase 1, Mohali, with 432 gm ganja near the slip road at Badheri Chowk.
An unidentified person, who had allegedly sped away after dropping a bag of drugs in the parking area in Sector 17 was also booked at the Sector 17 police station. A total of 800 gm of opium was recovered from the bag.
-
Man catches snatcher fleeing with daughter’s gold locket in Chandigarh
An alert father chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching the gold locket of Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West's seven-year-old daughter in Sector 38 West on Thursday. A resident of Sector 38 West, Raj Kumar, told the police that he worked as a peon with Life Corporation of India. He informed the police and handed the accused over to them. The police identified the accused as Anuj, 23, also a resident of Sector 38 (West).
-
CLU on forged documents: GMADA issues notice to Bajwa Developers
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has issued a show-cause to Bajwa Developers Private Limited for using forged documents to get the change of land use for a project in Sector 102. The project is coming up in Dehri and Dharali villages of Sector 102 under the name “Sunny Lovely Industrial Park”. GMADA has asked the firm, whose owner is Jarnail Singh Bajwa, to reply within 15 days.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark
The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive. Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity's active cases to 1,561. Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13.
-
‘Save water, save farming’ campaign: BKU Ugrahan demands groundwater testing by independent laboratory
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday intensified its 'Save water, save farming' campaign outside the Trident Group's unit located at Dhaula village in Barnala, with a large number of women and union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also camping outside the premises. Punjab government had recently appointed the Group's chairperson, Rajinder Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
-
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, district coordinator of Childline, Dr Anju Bajpai said. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics