Three nabbed with 105 gm heroin in Chandigarh, Mohali

Police arrested three persons in separate cases, recovering 105 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine from their possession.

In the first case, Chandigarh Police’s district crime cell arrested Shubham Jain of Burail village and recovered 51 gm heroin and 2 gm methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ice, from his possession during a check at a naka near D Park, Sector 52.

Mohali police, meanwhile, arrested two alleged drug peddlers, Lovepreet Singh and Krishan Singh, both residents of Faridkot staying as paying guests in Kumbra village, with 54 gm heroin, a stolen motorcycle and two mobile phones.

Phase 8 station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Arora said the bike-borne men were spotted during a patrol at the light points in Sector 68/69, taking out envelopes from their pockets and throwing them into bushes nearby before trying to flee. One of the envelopes contained 32 gm heroin, while the other had an additional 22 gm heroin.

During interrogation, the accused said they procured the drugs from two persons, Rangeela and Kali of Amb Sahib colony in Jagatpura, and were off to supply them to college and university students in the region.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 36 and Phase 8 police stations. The accused in the Phase 8 case were produced before the court on Friday, from where they were sent to a three-day police remand.

Two others held with drugs

Police also arrested Sanjeev Kumar of Phase 1, Mohali, with 432 gm ganja near the slip road at Badheri Chowk.

An unidentified person, who had allegedly sped away after dropping a bag of drugs in the parking area in Sector 17 was also booked at the Sector 17 police station. A total of 800 gm of opium was recovered from the bag.