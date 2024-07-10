 Three of family killed, as many injured in car crash in Kishtwar - Hindustan Times
Three of family killed, as many injured in car crash in Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 10, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The accident took place near Hori Nallah in Dachhan, Kishtwar; three members of a family were killed and three others injured

Three members of a family were killed and three others injured when their car veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Tuesday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Kishtwar district hospital. (File)
The injured are undergoing treatment at the Kishtwar district hospital. (File)

Dachhan SHO inspector Nazir Ahmed said, “The accident took place near Hori Nallah in Dachhan in which three members of a family were killed and three others injured.”

The accident occurred around 5.45 pm when their Maruti Suzuki Alto car on way from Srinagar to Dachhan, skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Hori nallah.

The deceased were identified as Fatima Begum, Madiha Wani, and five-month-old Altmash Wani, all residents of Sounder in Dachhan.

The injured, Iflal Wani, his two daughters Khatija Banoo and Radia Banoo, are undergoing treatment at the Kishtwar district hospital.

The car was being driven by Iflal Wani and police have taken cognizance and initiated a probe.

Three of family killed, as many injured in car crash in Kishtwar
