Ludhiana: Sidhwan Bet man sets himself on fire, dies; three booked

The police have booked three persons, including a woman, in connection with the death of a man, a month after he set himself on fire in front of his relatives over a land dispute. The man from Leela Megh Singh village set himself on fire after pouring petrol on himself in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

Police lodged an FIR on Friday against three relatives of the man who died in a hospital in Sidhwan Bet on the statement of his wife.

The man from Leela Megh Singh village set himself on fire on June 17 after pouring petrol on himself. After struggling for life for over one month he succumbed to injuries on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Wazir Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Jyoti.

According to the complainant, her father-in-law were four brothers and they had distributed their ancestral property among themselves a few years ago. A 4 marla (121 sq. yards) land located in front of their house was in the possession of her father-in-law but her husband’s cousins claimed their share in the property and indulged in a spat with her husband over it.

She said that her husband’s cousins wanted to sell the land to their neighbour Kuldeep Singh. When her husband learnt about it, he was upset. He went to the house of the accused on June 17 and set himself on fire after pouring petrol.

They rushed him to civil hospital Jagraon from where he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Due to financial constraint, the victim was shifted to a private hospital in Sidhwan Bet and then was brought home. The victim succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 306 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Sidhwan Bet police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

