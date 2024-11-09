Three terror associates with LeT links held for Srinagar grenade attack

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested three terror associates in the city in connection with the recent grenade attack. Police anticipate further arrests as the investigation progresses. (File)

Sharing information, inspector general of police (IG) VK Birdi said the trio had lobbed the grenade onto the market, adding, “Srinagar police cracked the case in very less time and collected a lot of clues and witnesses and arrested the [three] terrorists and their associates in the case.”

The November 3 grenade attack on the crowded Sunday Market in Srinagar had left 12 civilians injured.

The IG said among the 12 victims, two had been seriously injured. “Sumaiya Jan, a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal and mother of two young kids, remains in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment and battling for her life at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar. Another injured Habibullah, lone bread earner of his family including a physically challenged son, was also seriously wounded, “ he said.

A police spokesperson said a case had been registered at the Kothibagh police station following the incident.

“Srinagar Police conducted exhaustive investigation which finally led to the arrest of three terrorist associates identified as Usama Yaseen Sheikh son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar and Afnan Mansoor Naik son of Manzoor Ahmad Naik resident of Watoo, currently residing in Ikhrajpora, Srinagar,” the spokesperson added.

The terrorist associates, now in police custody, were found to have provided planning and logistical support, including reconnaissance. “Usama Sheikh, an over-ground worker (OGW) with a history of involvement in terrorism-related activities, executed the grenade attack,” the spokesperson said.

Police said Usama Sheikh had been previously arrested in 2018 in connection with a case registered at Nowhatta and had been lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar, for several months before being released on bail.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused persons were acting under the direction of two identified terrorist handlers of Pakistan based proscribed LeT terrorist outfit. However, their identities are being withheld at this stage as the investigation continues,” the spokesperson said.

Police anticipate further arrests as the investigation progresses.