Three test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
After spiking from one on Monday to seven the next day, tricity’s Covid-19 cases dropped to three on Wednesday.
Two of these cases surfaced in Mohali’s Kharar, while the third patient was found infected in Chandigarh’s Sector 20.
There was no new infection in Panchkula for the third day in a row and the 12th time this year.
Also, there was no rise in tricity’s death toll for the 36th straight day. The last death was reported by Mohali on March 2.
However, tricity’s active cases rose slightly from 29 to 30 between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Among these infected patients, 17 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
-
Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
-
Punjab Police: Too many wings hamper policing, say experts
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on setting up an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to take on organised crime has not only added one more wing to the Punjab Police but has also raised questions on whether the formation of these specialised units brings the desired results or ends up weakening the district police force.
-
Ludhiana| Gangster, seven aides booked for kidnapping man at gunpoint
Eight persons, including notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukha Barewal, have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint from Barewal area on Monday night. When Complainant Chandan Kumar, 35, a resident of Barewal reached near SBI Bank ATM in Barewal, the accused, who were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio, intercepted him and kidnapped him at gunpoint. Chandan, however, managed to escape the vehicle and take shelter in his aunt's house.
-
Sikh jatha to depart for Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi celebrations
SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh said the jatha will reach Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal on April 12 and take part in the congregations to be organised at the gurdwara on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi festival). It will visit gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16, gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18, gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on April 19 and gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics