Three test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

After spiking from one on Monday to seven the next day, tricity’s Covid-19 cases dropped to three on Wednesday.

Two of these cases surfaced in Mohali’s Kharar, while the third patient was found infected in Chandigarh’s Sector 20.

There was no new infection in Panchkula for the third day in a row and the 12th time this year.

Also, there was no rise in tricity’s death toll for the 36th straight day. The last death was reported by Mohali on March 2.

However, tricity’s active cases rose slightly from 29 to 30 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Among these infected patients, 17 are in Chandigarh, 11 in Mohali and two in Panchkula.