Three years on, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia finally opens office in Karnal
Three years after Sanjay Bhatia was elected to the Parliament from Karnal with a whopping margin of 6.5 lakh votes, the BJP MP finally opened an office at the mini secretariat on Tuesday.
Bhatia, a resident of Panipat, was facing flak from constituents over him not having an office in Karnal. The MP, who did not announce a schedule for visiting Karnal, said, “The office has been set up for workers who will make note of residents’ grievances. I, too, will keep visiting the office regularly. A schedule will be finalised later.”
Earlier, he had said that he would visit Karnal thrice a week, but could not fulfil his commitment. Bhatia had polled 9.11 lakh votes, around 70% of the total votes cast. BJP district president Yogender Rana said, “The new office will help redressing the grievances of the people of Karnal.”
On the demolition of houses in illegal colonies, the MP said, “Property dealers mislead poor people by selling them houses in illegal colonies. The state government has already approved several illegal colonies in the state.”
-
Three minor siblings drown in water-filled pit in Pune
Three minor siblings drowned after they fell into a rainwater-filled pit at a farm in Ambethan village in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as, Rakesh Kishore Das (5) , Rohit Kishore Das (8) and Shweta Kishore Das (4). According to police, the incident took place when the children were playing near the pit. A villager saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious.
-
Uttarakhand: Noted social worker Padma Shri Avdhash Kaushal dies at 84
Noted social worker and Padma Shri awardee Avdhash Kaushal died at a private hospital in Dehradun on Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness. Kaushal headed the non-governmental organisation, Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, which was founded by him in the late 1970s for development work amongst tribal hill communities in the areas of Jaunsar-Bawar, a tribal belt of Dehradun district. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on the demise of Avadhesh Kaushal.
-
Man wanted in 2019 rape case arrested in Bihar
A Mumbai police team has arrested a 27-year-old man in Bihar who had been wanted for over two years in a rape case. Shaikh was also accused of hacking into the woman's social media account and uploading her objectionable pictures. According to the police, Mohammad Altaf Alam Shaikh alias Altaf Raja used to run a tours and travels business at his hometown in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He had also clicked her pictures, a police officer said.
-
Monsoon magic: Drive along these Delhi roads for scenic views
As Delhi welcomes the monsoon with open arms, we want to ensure you don't waste any time wondering where to head for a drive. The serenity of a drive here will, for a brief moment, make you forget that you are still in the city. ShantipathIf lets you soak in the charm of Lutyens' Delhi, as you drive by many a foreign embassy and flourishing garden.
-
Youth’s body retrieved day after drowning in Bushi dam
Body of a 19-year-old youth was retrieved on Tuesday, a day after the Saroj drowned in Bushi dam, Lonavla. The deceased, identified as Sahil Saroj (19), is from Vile Parle, Mumbai. According to his friends, the Saroj slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming. Police personnel along with local trekkers' group reached the site for rescue. According to officials, Saroj is a student of third-year BCom.
