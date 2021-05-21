Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three youths held with 1.6kg charas in Jalandhar
Three youths held with 1.6kg charas in Jalandhar
Three youths held with 1.6kg charas in Jalandhar
Three youths held with 1.6kg charas in Jalandhar

By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 02:18 AM IST

Police on Thursday arrested three youths in Jalandhar and claimed to have recovered 1.6kg charas from them.

Jalandhar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the crime investigation agency (CIA) staff intercepted a Suzuki Swift car during a special checking at Dairy Chowk in Model Town.

“Upon noticing the police party, the driver tried to take a turn to flee, but was stopped. The cops nabbed Varun Kumar, Mohit Sharma, alias Pandit and Simranjeet Singh Randhawa. During checking, they recovered 900 gram charas from Varun, 700 grams from Mohit and 80 grams from Simranjeet.

“The accused revealed that they used to bring the contraband from Himachal Pradesh and sell it at high rates in Punjab,” he added.

A case under sections 20, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused.

Bhullar Simranjeet was arrested in a case of attempt to murder in August 2017 registered and was out on bail since 2018.

