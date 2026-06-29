Three youths killed as bike rams into stationary truck in Faridkot

Three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary truck near Faridkot town late Saturday night, officials said. The mangled remains of the victims’ bike after it collided with a truck parked on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The deceased were identified as Navjot Singh, 30, Ravi Kumar, 28 and Jaswinder Singh, 24, all residents of Dogar Basti locality in Faridkot town.

According to police, the trio was returning from a wedding in Kotkapura when the accident occurred near a canal on the outskirts of the town. Navjot and Jaswinder died on the spot, while Ravi succumbed to multiple injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the motorcycle was being driven at high speed when it crashed into a truck parked haphazardly without any reflectors, officials said.

Rajwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) of City-1, said, “The truck was impounded, and efforts are on to nab the driver.”

SHO said the statements of the aggrieved families are being recorded, and a case of negligent driving and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be registered against the truck driver.

“The driver parked the vehicle on the road after it developed a snag. It seems victims could not notice the vehicle parked on the road, which led to the fatal accident,” the SHO added.

Father-daughter killed after tree falls on bike

Jalandhar A father and his 12-year-old daughter were killed after an uprooted tree fell on their motorcycle during a heavy storm in Jalandhar on Sunday morning, officials said. The deceased were identified as Kashmir Singh (40) and his daughter Sonali (12) of Bhore Saparai village in Jalandhar Cantonment.

Police said the incident occurred when the two were travelling to Jalandhar for some work. Amid strong winds, a tree was uprooted and fell on the motorcycle.

Police said the local residents rushed the victims to a local hospital, where they were declared dead. Police said further proceedings are underway. HTC