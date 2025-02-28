Three-day dairy mela kicks-off at NDRI

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) deputy director general (agricultural extension) Rajbir Singh on Thursday inaugurated a three-day National Dairy Mela and Agri Expo 2025 at the National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal. Chief guest Rajbir Singh cutting the ribbon at the inauguration of Dairy Mela. (HT Photo)

During his address, he applauded the contributions of cloning technology used by NDRI in producing quality milk producing animals for farmers and livestock bearers.

He appreciated important works being done by NDRI in the sphere of providing mineral mixture and quality semen of animals to the animals.

Addressing the farmers at the inaugural function, director Dheer Singh said that today farmers need to form a cooperative society on the lines of Amul to become more prosperous and self-reliant.

He informed that the NDRI has always been striving for farmers and animal husbandry, as a result of which soon this institute will make cloning technology animals available to farmers from which 10-12 quality milk productive animals could be obtained in a year.

He further brought to the notice of the farmers that the growth rate of agriculture is 3.5% while the growth rate of dairy is 5% and due to scientific work being done in the livestock sector, the availability of milk per person has increased.