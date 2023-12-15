Three-day Haryana assembly session starts December 15

The winter session of the Haryana assembly set to start on Friday will be a three-day affair. A decision in this regard was taken by the business advisory committee of the state assembly on Thursday. After a two-day weekend break, the assembly will meet on December 18 and will be adjourned sine die on December 19. The three-day Haryana assembly session starts on December 15. (HT FIle)

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is a member of the business advisory committee (BAC) said the Congress sought a longer assembly session during the BAC meeting.

“We will not let the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party government run away from answering critical questions of public interest. The government is deliberately having a short three-day assembly session so as to avoid being questioned. We demanded an extension of the duration of the session in the BAC meeting,” he added.

The former chief minister, who held a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday, said party MLAs have submitted adjournment and calling attention notices on more than 24 issues including hooch deaths in Yamunanagar and Ambala and sexual exploitation of girl students in Jind and Kaithal schools.

The Congress leader said that party MLAs will raise issues of deteriorating law-and-order situation, shortage of doctors in hospitals, increasing corruption and declining education standards in the assembly.

“The paper leak, veterinary surgeon recruitment scam, compensation for crops, non-purchase of paddy and other crops at minimum support price, shortage of fertilisers and seeds, migration of youth due to unemployment, deleting names of below the poverty line beneficiaries are among many issues to be discussed in the House,’’ Hooda said.