Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile speaker raises concern over China’s new ethnic unity law

The speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, has expressed concern over the recently passed new law of People’s Republic of China on promoting ethnic unity and progress. The speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, has expressed concern over the recently passed new law of People’s Republic of China on promoting ethnic unity and progress. ((Shutterstock)/ Representational image)

Tenphel was referring to the development and the broader policy of Sinicization, which aim to tighten control over minority nationalities and religious practices, during the budget session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, which began on Monday.

On March 12, the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China passed the new law on ‘Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress.’

In his remarks, the speaker urged Tibetans living in the free world to continue safeguarding and strengthening Tibetan linguistic and cultural traditions. He also acknowledged the continued support of the Government and people of India, as well as numerous countries and international supporters, which has enabled Tibetans to preserve and promote their unique language, culture, and religious traditions during more than six decades of exile while also strengthening international awareness of the Tibetan cause.

The Tibetan government-in-Exile consistently over the years has accused the Chinese government of implementing extensive sinicisation policies which threaten the Tibetans’ identity and culture.

ICT sounds alarm

The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) group has also said that the legislation advances a PRC strategy of demographic homogenisation for Tibetans and other non-Chinese people behind anodyne language that ostensibly “helps better support people of all ethnic groups across the country in advancing national development and rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernisation.”

“Several provisions in the law serve to legitimise Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies forcing Tibetans and others to assimilate into the CCP-defined “Chinese” nation, according to analysis by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT). The law provides a legal tool for the CCP to establish and enforce a unified national identity and singular idea of China, shaped by CCP and authoritarian ideology,” the ICT said in a statement.

The group recommended that the international community should urge the Chinese government to review its laws on ethnic minorities to ensure adherence to international law and China’s international human rights commitments.