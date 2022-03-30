Tight security at Kangra temples for Navratri: DC
The Kangra district administration has made elaborate security arrangements in the major temples in the district for the ensuing Navratri festival, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said on Tuesday.
The deputy commissioner held a virtual meeting with concerned sub-divisional magistrates and police authorities to review the arrangements made for the nine-day-long festival starting April 2.
Kangra has three Shaktipeeths, Jwalaji, Chamunda Nandikeshwar and Bajreshwari, which attract a large number of devotees during Navratri.
Jindal said that appropriate steps have been asked to be taken for the security of the devotees. A round-the-clock vigil will be kept through CCTV cameras and an adequate police force will be deployed to maintain law and order. He said that help desks would also be set up at the temples to facilitate the pilgrims so that they don’t face any inconvenience.
He said instructions have also been given to make proper parking arrangements to keep the traffic smooth in the Shaktipeeths.
“Directions have been given to make arrangements for drinking water at the temple complex. Medical teams will also be deployed to deal with any medical emergency,” he said.
There would be separate entry and exit gates to prevent crowding. Devotees can also make donations by scanning QR codes pasted in the temple complex.
Additional superintendent of police Punit Raghu directed the concerned deputy superintendents of police to make adequate security arrangements and chalk out a plan for maintaining law and order.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics