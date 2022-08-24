Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24
The Prime Minister is expected to reach Mullanpur in Mohali around 1 pm to inaugurate the newly constructed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur.
Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Paramilitary forces will man the outer circle and Punjab Police commandos the outermost circle.
Ahead of the PM’s visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed. Nearby roads will also remain closed for traffic and the nearest village, Ferozepur Bangar, has been sealed by police. Residents of the village have been advised to either remain indoors during the PM’s visit or stay away from the village.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said check posts had been set up at short distances on the main road leading to Siswan T-point. While there will be no traffic restrictions on the main road, vehicles will undergo checking, he added.
Apart from this alternative road routes have also been set up in case of weather disturbances. Four sniffer dog squads and bomb disposal squads have also been pressed into action at strategic locations.
300-bed hospital
Set up on 50 acres, the 300-bed centrally funded hospital has been constructed at a cost of ₹684 crore. It will act as a tertiary care centre for cancer prevention, cure, rehabilitation and palliation for northern India’s population. Some OPD facilities were already launched in May this year.
The hospital also has an inn for cancer patients, besides residential hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.
Use of drones banned in Chandigarh
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali, the Chandigarh administration has banned usage of drones in the city on August 24.
District magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, declaring Chandigarh as no flying zone for purpose of drones and unmanned ariel vehicles (UAV). The order also imposed prohibition on carrying arms and ammunition.
The prohibitions, however, will not be applicable on law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, air force and SPG personnel.
PAU develops wheat variety with higher heat tolerance
After farmers suffered crop losses due to sudden rise in temperature during the previous Rabi season, Punjab Agricultural University introduced a new genetically stronger wheat variety (PBW 826), which has better heat tolerance as compared to other existing varieties available in the market. Introduced after four years of clinical and field trials, the new PBW 826 variety has witnessed 31% and 17% more yield than HD 3086 and HD 2967 varieties of wheat respectively.
Chandigarh forms anti-narcotics task force to crack down on drugs
Amping up its crackdown on drug trade, the Chandigarh administration has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Constituted in line with the March directives of the Union ministry of home affairs, ANTF will keep a check on the supply and distribution of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, to eradicate drug abuse in Chandigarh. It will prepare and maintain a database of drug peddlers that will also be shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau and adjacent states.
Study tour: Not just Goa, Chandigarh councillors decide to pack bags for Mumbai too
Taking up the controversial study tour to Goa at the MC House meeting on Tuesday, majority of councillors not only decided to give it the go-ahead, but even added Mumbai as another destination, bumping up its ₹14-lakh cost further. In the last 16 years, councillors have already toured Germany, Austria, Italy, Coimbatore, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to study their advancements in waste processing.
Covid snuffs out two lives in Chandigarh, Panchkula
After no Covid-related death for four consecutive days, the tricity recorded two fatalities on Tuesday. Among the deceased were a 59-year-old woman from Chandigarh and a 63-year-old man from Panchkula. The woman was a resident of Manimajra. The man lived in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Mohali led the daily tally with 74 cases, followed by Panchkula with 62 and Chandigarh with 39. 386 in Mohali and 144 in Panchkula.
Father of three held for raping seven-year-old girl at Mohali forest
Police have arrested a father of three for kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl in a forest area near Togan village in Mohali. The accused was identified as a resident of Dhanas, 28, Prakash. According to police, on August 19, the seven-year-old girl, along with three other minor children, had gone to the garbage dump near Togan village to collect scrap. An investigation was launched on the father's complaint and the accused was arrested.
