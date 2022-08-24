Tight security in place for PM’s Mohali visit on August 24

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on Wednesday to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital at Medicity, Mullanpur.

Three-tier security has been put in place in and around Medicity, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) taking charge of the inner circle of the inauguration spot. Paramilitary forces will man the outer circle and Punjab Police commandos the outermost circle.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, which is expected around 1 pm, all schools falling in the vicinity of Medcity will remain closed. Nearby roads will also remain closed for traffic and the nearest village, Ferozepur Bangar, has been sealed by police. Residents of the village have been advised to either remain indoors during the PM’s visit or stay away from the village.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said check posts had been set up at short distances on the main road leading to Siswan T-point. While there will be no traffic restrictions on the main road, vehicles will undergo checking, he added.

Apart from this alternative road routes have also been set up in case of weather disturbances. Four sniffer dog squads and bomb disposal squads have also been pressed into action at strategic locations.

300-bed hospital

Set up on 50 acres, the 300-bed centrally funded hospital has been constructed at a cost of ₹684 crore. It will act as a tertiary care centre for cancer prevention, cure, rehabilitation and palliation for northern India’s population. Some OPD facilities were already launched in May this year.

The hospital also has an inn for cancer patients, besides residential hostels for doctors and nurses, and residential accommodation for faculty.

Use of drones banned in Chandigarh

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali, the Chandigarh administration has banned usage of drones in the city on August 24.

District magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh issued an order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, declaring Chandigarh as no flying zone for purpose of drones and unmanned ariel vehicles (UAV). The order also imposed prohibition on carrying arms and ammunition.

The prohibitions, however, will not be applicable on law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, air force and SPG personnel.