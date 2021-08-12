Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tikait meets Nihang protester in Chandigarh
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Chandigarh to meet Baba Labh Singh, an elderly nihang was has been protesting against the farm laws for the past several months. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
Tikait meets Nihang protester in Chandigarh

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was in Chandigarh to drum up support for the ongoing protest against the agriculture bills; added that they had enough time and patience, and will keep on waiting till the government did not agree to their demands
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:39 AM IST

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday reached Matka Chowk in Sector 17 here to meet Labh Singh, the elderly Nihang who has been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws for the last 5-6 months.

He had come to drum up support for the ongoing farmer protest. Addressing the media here, he said that they had enough time and patience, and would keep on waiting till the government did not agree to their demands.

Regarding contesting elections, he said that he had no such intentions. About farmer leader Charuni, he said that “unhone PM ki post se istifa de diya hai (he has resigned from the post of PM)”.

Large number of people could be seen gathered at the Matka Chowk, including police who were deployed to maintain law and order.

