Tikri rape case: Main accused admits to raping protester

The main accused in the rape of a 25-year-old woman, who was agitating against the contentious farm laws at the Tikri border, has admitted to sexually assaulting her twice — once on the train to New Delhi and then at the protest site, officials of the special investigation team said on Friday.

The main accused, Anil Malik, had been sent to a three-day police remand. DSP Pawan Kumar Sharma, who is heading the SIT, said, “After raping the victim in the train, he assaulted her in a tent at the border and recorded the incident to blackmail her. Mallik said his accomplice, Anoop Chanaut, had also raped her while the third accused in the case, Ankush Sangwan, had molested her.”

“A co-accused Jagdish Barar knew about the incident but remained quiet. Two women protesters had flagged the issue,” the DSP said.

The West Bengal woman, who had been first assaulted on April 28, had succumbed to the coronavirus at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

Chanaut and Sangwan are at large and a reward of ₹25,000 each has been announced for facilitating their arrest.