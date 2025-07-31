Time limit set for getting power connections: Haryana chief secy

Electricity connections, new as well as temporary or load extensions in metropolitan areas of Haryana under low tension supply can now be obtained within three days after submission of application and fee. For temporary, new electricity connections or load extensions, the time limit is set at seven days in municipal areas and 15 days in rural areas.

As per an official notification issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi,this service has been notified under the Right to Service Act, 2014.

For temporary, new electricity connections or load extensions, the time limit is set at seven days in municipal areas and 15 days in rural areas. In cases where system expansion or enhancement are required , the time limit is set at 34 days.

The designated officer for this service will be the concerned sub-divisional officer (Operations). Similarly, the concerned executive engineer (operations) will act as the First Grievance Redressal Authority, and the superintending engineer (operations) will be the Second Grievance Redressal Authority.