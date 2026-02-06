Time to re-open tourist destinations, will take up with Amit Shah: Omar Abdullah

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the tourist destinations that were shut following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year should be re-opened and he would take up the matter with home minister Amit Shah. Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, on Thursday. (PTI)

Responding to questions raised by several legislators on the promotion of tourism, Abdullah said, “Time has come to reopen tourist destinations that were earlier closed in the Kashmir”.

“It is a fact that some tourist places were closed. The time has now come to reopen them,” he added

“In this context discussions are already underway with the Centre and I assure the House that the matter will be taken up with the Union Home Minister, who is visiting Jammu,” he said.

Abdullah also informed the House that the government was working to revise and simplify the registration and renewal procedures for tourism-related establishments in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the registration and renewal of guest houses, hotels, homestays, travel agencies, adventure tour operators and other tourism-related units are being carried out online.

Noting that the existing rules governing tourism unit registration were framed in 1978, the CM said the Tourism Department is in the process of revising the Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Trade Rules to further simplify, rationalize and streamline the entire framework.

“The proposed revisions aim to make the process more transparent, user-friendly and strictly time-bound, thereby reducing procedural delays and improving ease of doing business in the tourism sector,” he said.

Abdullah also said that the government was examining a proposal for development of new tourism-worthy areas in several locations of Ramban district.

He informed that the proposal under consideration includes areas such as Godagali, Nathatop, Daggan Top, Neel Top, Mahoo, Sarvadhar (Pogal Paristan), Sargali Pogal, Chanderkote, and Bhatni Village.

“For the financial year 2025–26, an amount of ₹117.27 lakh has been allocated under the Capex Budget for the development of tourism infrastructure in Banihal-Gool constituency,” he added.