TMC delegation visits Rajouri, meets shelling victims

A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday slammed the Centre for what they said was neglecting border communities in Jammu and Kashmir that bore the brunt of Pakistan shelling from May 7 to 10. On the last day of their three-day visit to border districts of Baramulla, Poonch and Rajouri, they met the injured and their families at government medical college in Rajouri (HT File)

The delegation comprised MPs Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Mohammad Nadimul Haque, West Bengal minister Manas Bhunia and former parliamentarian Mamata Thakur.

On the last day of their three-day visit to border districts of Baramulla, Poonch and Rajouri, they met the injured and their families at government medical college in Rajouri.

“We are returning with broken hearts after witnessing the tragedy caused by shelling. We want to tell them that we, the people of this nation, are standing with them,” Ghose told mediapersons at Rajouri.

Post Operation Sindoor, J&K saw Pakistani attacks including intense artillery shelling.

A wave of artillery shelling, and missiles and drone strikes, by Pakistan in the Jammu region killed 27 people and injured more than 70.

“The people living in these border areas are the most vulnerable and, sadly, the most neglected. We met Imtiaz Ahmed, who lost his hand. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and now, he would be unable to work or earn a living. He has three children,” Ghose said.

“We also met 12-year-old Ruksana, who suffered severe damage to her leg. She can no longer run or attend school. These are heartbreaking tragedies unfolding in the border regions of Rajouri and Poonch,” she added.