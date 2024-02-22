 TMC MP seeks NHRC inquiry into death of Punjab farm protester - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / TMC MP seeks NHRC inquiry into death of Punjab farm protester

TMC MP seeks NHRC inquiry into death of Punjab farm protester

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2024 12:20 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale urged NHRC to send fact-finding team to Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border, where Shubh Karan Singh died in Haryana Police action

A day after a 21-year-old farm protester from Bathinda district in Punjab was killed in police action at Khanauri border with Haryana, Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament Saket Gokhale on Thursday wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and sought an investigation.

A protester heading for cover after tear-gas shelling at Shambhu border in Patiala district on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The Rajya Sabha MP urged the NHRC to send a fact-finding team to Khanauri on the Sangrur-Jind border where Shubh Karan Singh died in police action.

“I have filed a complaint and sought an urgent investigation by the NHRC into the death due to alleged firing by Haryana Police,” Gokhale said, adding that violence against protesting farmers was unacceptable and must be punished.

The MP urged the NHRC to issue notices to the Haryana director general of police, assistant inspector general, administration, and the Jind district police chief in the matter.

Gokhale posted on X, “The NHRC is active in West Bengal and routinely sends fact-finding teams suo-motu. However, in this case, it is concerning that no such action has been taken. Requesting @India_NHRC to take this up on a war-footing.”

