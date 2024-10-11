Tomato prices hit century mark in Chandigarh

With supply of vegetables from neighbouring hilly regions remaining hit, the prices of onion and tomatoes continue to soar. Komal Sharma, in-charge of apni mandis for Punjab Mandi Board, said due to erratic supply from hills during monsoon, increased transportation and logistics costs, tomatoes are currently being sold for ₹ 80 per kg at Chandigarh’s apni mandis, with prices even fluctuating to ₹ 100 per kg. (HT Photo)

The price of kitchen staple tomato has shot up to ₹100 per kg at retail shops, doubling from ₹50 per kg in September. Even at Chandigarh’s apni mandis, tomatoes are being sold for ₹80 per kg, marking an increase from last week’s ₹70.

The price of onions at apni mandis has also risen from ₹55 per kg in September to ₹60 per kg now.

Explaining the reasons behind the spike in prices, Komal Sharma, in-charge of apni mandis for Punjab Mandi Board, said, “Adverse weather conditions in July have affected local tomato production in Punjab. As a result, the apni mandis in Chandigarh have started sourcing tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh and Bangalore to satisfy demand. However, due to erratic supply from hills during monsoon, increased transportation and logistics costs, tomatoes are currently being sold for ₹80 per kg at apni mandis, with prices even fluctuating to ₹100 per kg.”

For onions, the price rise is being attributed to shortage in supply of kharif onions from Maharashtra, country’s top grower, due to monsoon, which is affecting other states as well.

The rates of other vegetables grown in the hills has also increased. Among them, capsicum is being sold at ₹160 per kg, brinjal at ₹60 per kg and bottle gourd at ₹50 per kg.

Coriander’s rate, which is also easily affected by rains, has also touched ₹220 per kg. Garlic is being sold for ₹340 per kg, whereas ginger costs ₹100 per kg. Lemon prices have also mounted to ₹140 per kg. Also, green chillies cost ₹100 per kg, spinach is priced at ₹60 per kg.