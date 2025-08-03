Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
Tomato rates cross 100-mark amid erratic supply from hills

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 09:02 am IST

Last year, tomato prices had reached ₹120 per kg at apni mandis. But the highest-ever was seen in 2023 when tomatoes were selling for ₹250 per kg during the flashfloods in Himachal.

Tomato prices have shot up 100% at the apni mandis in just a week– from 50 per kg on July 26 to 100 per kg on August 2 – due to erratic supply. Retail shops are selling it at 120/kg.

Komal Sharma, incharge of Apni Mandi, Punjab Mandi Board, in Chandigarh, said, “The production of Punjab-grown tomatoes gets adversely affected due to increase in temperature and untimely rains. Generally, our local production stops by mid-July. When this happens, we import tomatoes from the hills. But due to incessant rains and landslides in Himachal, the supply has taken a hit, leading to a steep spike in rates.”

She added that the rates are changing every day but it might drop to 50 to 60 per kg once the weather clears up. “If the rains continue, we may see erratic supply from other states too,” Sharma added.

While the rates of staples such as potatoes and onions have remained unchanged, the rates of capsicum and brinjal, which are sourced from the hills, have also seen a spike (see box).

