Top court’s verdict brings ray of hope for Kashmiri prisoners: AIP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Tuesday said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict brings ray of hope for Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different jails, demanding immediate release of Baramulla MP Er Rashid. Baramulla MP Er Rashid. (File)

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi in a statement welcomed the significant observations and directions passed by the apex court regarding timely disposal of bail applications, terming the verdict a major breather and a ray of hope for thousands of undertrial prisoners.

“The Supreme Court has once again upheld the spirit of justice and constitutional morality by emphasising that timely consideration of bail is directly linked to the protection of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” he said, adding that countless families in J&K have suffered silently for years as their loved ones remain behind bars for prolonged periods while their bail pleas face repeated delays.

“Er Rashid has already spent more than six years in incarceration and deserves a fair, humane and expeditious consideration of his legal rights in light of the Supreme Court’s latest directions,” he added.

He expressed hope that all high courts, state governments and investigating agencies will sincerely implement the SC’s directions in letter and spirit. “The judiciary remains the last hope for common people and today’s intervention by the apex court has strengthened public faith in the justice delivery system.”