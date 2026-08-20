Torrential rains disrupt normal life in 4 Himachal districts; over 160 roads blocked

Torrential rains that lashed Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours have severely disrupted normal life in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi. A vehicle buried under the debris after landslide during rain near Bhattakufer, Shimla, on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

More than 166 roads across the state are closed to vehicular traffic due to landslides, fallen trees, and waterlogging. National Highway 003 (NH-3) is blocked between Mandi and Kotli with a section also blocked near Ropru in Dharampur due to heavy monsoon rains and landslides affecting connectivity across the region.

Land subsidence was reported from Dagsari village in the Kamand Gram Panchayat of Ani sub-division, Kullu district. Following heavy rains last night, a massive landslide has begun, affecting a significant section of National Highway 305. The landslide also poses a severe threat to Kamand village.

Debris, falling trees damage vehicles

More than five vehicles have been damaged across the capital due to falling trees and debris from hillsides. Torrential rains caused water to flood numerous homes and shops in Parwanoo, Kasauli, Dharampur, and the lower-lying areas of Sirmaur, resulting in significant losses for the residents.

In Kangra district, the Nakki Khad swelled due to heavy rain, and the strong current swept a vehicle a short distance away. However, locals present at the scene acted promptly and managed to pull the driver out safely.

Bodies of 3 labourers retrieved

Bodies of three labourers who were buried after a massive landslide hit a mining site near Kaffota in the Shillai tehsil of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Tuesday have been retrieved on Wednesday.

Monsoon to weaken after August 23: MeT

The met department has predicted that monsoon is expected to weaken significantly across the state after August 23

Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department (IMD) head Shobhit Katiyar said on Wednesday, “Several parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, with the plains of Bilaspur and Hamirpur recording around 12-13 cm of rain. Heavy rainfall was also reported in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Solan and Mandi, while other districts received moderate rainfall”.

“Over the next three days, the monsoon will remain active in some parts of the state. However, after August 23, it will weaken considerably across Himachal Pradesh,” Katiyar said while adding that the rainfall activity is expected to decrease from Thursday, although moderate to heavy rain may continue in parts of Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, Una and Bilaspur.

“On August 21, rainfall activity is expected to become confined to a smaller area, with moderate rain likely in Una, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur, while no significant weather activity is expected in other districts”, he said.

“After August 23, there is no weather warning for the state. The monsoon will remain weak, although light rain may occur at isolated places. There is no possibility of severe weather for around the next 45 days,” Katiyar said.

He added that Himachal had recorded a 7% rainfall deficit between June 1 and August 18.

“Normally, Himachal should have received around 535 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 18, but the state has received around 500 mm, which is about 7 per cent below normal,” he said.

Katiyar said the rainfall deficit in August was likely to increase further as rainfall activity is expected to decline sharply after August 21-23.