Tourism industry eyes footfall boost as Paragliding World Cup draws near

With Himachal’s Kangra all set to host its second Paragliding World Cup (PWC India-2024) in November at Bir Billing, stakeholders are anticipating a boost in footfall of both international and national travellers. The event is being organised by the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), in collaboration with the Government of Himachal and Himachal Tourism. (HT File)

In a first, state is also set to launch the debut edition of the Himachal Paragliding Fest (HPF’24). Both the events, to be held from November 2 to 9, are expected to attract both domestic and foreign adventure enthusiasts, providing an opportunity to exhibit the region’s potential in adventure tourism.

The opening edition of Paragliding World Cup, which was also India’s first, was held at Bir-Billing in 2015. Last year, a Paragliding pre-World Cup was held at Bir Billing, the world’s second highest paragliding site and is ranked among the top paragliding sites of the world.

During the Paragliding World Cup, over hundred pilots from more than 50 countries are expected to compete in one of the sport’s most challenging and exhilarating environments for cross-country at the picturesque location of Bir Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and stunning views.

Kangra tourism deputy director Vinay Dhiman said, “Many countries are participating and the arrival of tourists--both national and international-- is expected to increase. During this lean season, the world cup is expected to give a boost to the tourism industry.”

“We are preparing for the world cup we will ensure all the facilities. The landing and take-off sites is also being improved,” he said.

The event is being organised by the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), in collaboration with the Government of Himachal and Himachal Tourism.

BPA president Anurag Sharma said, “Since paragliding festival is also being organised along with the world cup, it is set to attract many adventure enthusiasts. The hotel and guest house bookings for November in Billing have seen a steep rise and we are receiving queries from many places. Already some foreign pilots are practising solo flying here.”

Meanwhile, Dharamshala hotel association president Ashwani Bamba outlined the tremendous potential of the event to attract tourists. “The schedule for the paragliding World Cup coincides with the peak season in Himachal for tourists from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. If we market the event effectively, we can draw them in. It is essential to raise awareness about the upcoming event so that travellers can plan their itineraries accordingly,” he said.