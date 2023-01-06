Tourism industry, skiing enthusiasts pin hopes on heavy snowfall at Gulmarg

With the weather department predicting back-to-back Western Disturbances that could bring a good amount of snow in upper reaches of the Valley, members of the tourism industry have been handed renewed hope of skiing-related activities finally at the world-famous ski resort town of Gulmarg.

Presently covered in one foot snow, which experts and tourism officials deem insufficient for skiing, a large number of young enthusiasts have now pinned their hopes on heavy snow at the Gulmarg Bowl and its upper areas — which would kickstart Alpine skiing, snow cycling, sledging and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) races.

Speaking of the same, a tourism department official said, “We had spells of early snowfall in Gulmarg and its neighbouring areas but it’s not too much for skiing events. We hope for the next couple of weeks the ski resort will receive a good amount of snow so that skiing could resume. Everybody is eagerly waiting for heavy snowfall.”

During winters, meadows at the picturesque Gulmarg are draped with snow. The Gondola, one of Asia’s largest and highest cable car ringed by pine forests and snow-capped Himalayan mountain peaks, takes skiers and snowboarders to the height of 3,900 m to 4,100 m to Apharwat Mountain.

Sheikh Mohammad Sultan, who is managing a famous hotel chain and ski enthusiast himself, said there should be at least three feet of snow for skiing.

“This time, at the Gulmarg Bowl, we don’t have more than one foot of snow. The skiing will resume once there is good snowfall,” he said, adding that, at times, skiing would start even in December or in February. “We are waiting and praying for good snowfall like previous years.”

Gulmarg is currently witnessing freezing temperatures, which plummeted to a low of -10° C last week.

Gulmarg saw good tourist footfall last year and hotels posted full occupancy around the New Year. Officials said heavy snow would further draw foreign tourists to the ski resort.

Tourism commissioner secretary Sarmad Hafeez said tourism venues other than Gulmarg will also be opened for skiing, adding, “Our locations are the best in the world. The skiing infrastructure and snow quality is on par with European countries. We have lined up many events related to skiing this winter which will attract domestic and foreign skiers.”

Last year, Kashmir had witnessed a record high tourist arrival, with the figure crossing 26.5 lakh.