Tourism stakeholders in HP push for early LS polls

The Himachal Pradesh Travel Agents’ Association has urged the chief election commissioner of India to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in the state during the first phase rather than the seventh phase. Conducting elections in June could potentially have a detrimental impact on the tourism industry. Elections for the four Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1 in Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to CEC Rajiv Kumar, the association highlighted the adverse effects of conducting Lok Sabha polls during the final phase in 2019 on the state’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Elections for the four Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1 in Himachal Pradesh. “Himachal witnesses the summer tourist season from April to June, with peak tourism inflow being in May and June. Holding elections during this time directly clashes with tourist influx, leading to revenue losses for the whole industry,” the letter to CEC read.

The letter also states that extended campaigning periods bring uncertainty and disrupt regular business operations. “Tourists hesitate to book travel due to potential travel restrictions, roadblocks, rallies leading to booking cancellations and decreased tourism activity,” the body said.

They have also highlighted that the decline in tourism directly impacts the livelihoods of thousands of individuals employed in the sector, further impacting the state’s economy. “We believe that considering the unique circumstances of Himachal Pradesh, where tourism plays a vital role, holding elections in the first phase would be a balanced and well-considered decision,” it said.

The tourism industry in Himachal has been in the doldrums for the past three years. The Covid pandemic adversely impacted the tourism industry and when it was gradually recovering, heavy rains in August last year triggered floods, causing massive damage to road infrastructure. It resulted in a dip in tourist influx.