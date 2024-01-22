Tourists, locals make beeline for temples in Srinagar

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya prompted special prayers in many temples of Kashmir on Monday. Devotees arrive to offer prayers at the Shankaracharya Temple on the occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

Scores of people, including tourists, locals from Hindu community and security personnel, visited various temples in capital Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

A large number of people visited Shankaracharya Temple on the Zabarwan Hills overlooking Boulevard Road on Dal Lake. A special prayer was held at the temple to mark the consecration ceremony.

A government official said celebrations on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir were held at Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar.

“The day will be a memorable one for us as the temple is being constructed after 500 years. This is a proud moment for us,” said Deepali Shiv Malhotra, a tourist from Haryana.

Prayers were held at Sharika Devi Temple adjoining Maqdoom Sahib Shrine in the old city. Local pandit community and security personnel held the prayers at the temple on the occasion. “The Hindu community will celebrate Deepawali at the temple in the evening to mark a return of Ram Lalla to his birth place in Ayodhya,” said Ranjeet Gurkha, president of the Sharika Devi Shrine Trust.

Similarly, prayers were also held at Srinagar’s Hanuman Temple, all decked up, on the banks of Jhelum river in Amirakadal area of the city here.

The official said a special pooja-cum-celebration was also held at the famous Surya Temple (Martand Sun Temple) at Mattan in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

“We are unable to express our joy on the occasion of the establishment of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We are so happy that we want to congratulate everybody on the occasion… Martand Temple in Kashmir is an example of unity and brotherhood,” said Rudranath Maharaj in south Kashmir. There are plans to lit lamps across the temples in Kashmir to mark the occasion.