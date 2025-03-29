Toxic effluent from Yamuna polluting Gurugram canal, affecting flora and fauna, says Haryana govt

Polluted water flows into Yamuna river from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Delhi and Haryana which runs into Gurugram Canal (downstream Okhla Barrage of Delhi), Haryana government stated in the assembly on Friday. As per timelines given by various states under the Yamuna Action Plan, the pollution in the Yamuna is likely to be addressed by December 2027. (HT FIle)

In response to a question the Congress’ Nuh segment MLA Aftab Ahmed had asked, the state government stated that the polluted effluent is affecting the canal water quality and in turn adversely effecting flora and fauna.

The Congress legislator had asked if it was fact that the polluted canal water was being released in the Gurugram Canal. Ahmed also wanted to know the steps being taken to solve the problem.

The government stated that sewage lines have been laid in all towns and cities along the catchment of Yamuna river and that Yamuna action plan is being implemented in this regard the progress of which is reviewed by Haryana chief secretary regularly.

The secretary, Jal Shakti, of union government also reviews the status of implementation of Yamuna action plans of various basin states.

As per the written statement of the government, 1,239 Million Litres per Day (MLD) sewage is generated in 34 towns having outfall in river Yamuna and that 89 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of 1,526 MLD capacity have been setup in this area. Out of 89 STPs, 65 STPs of 987 MLD were constructed in last 10 years.

Three new STPs of 29 MLD capacity are being installed and 13 old STPs of 150 MLD are being upgraded to meet stringent standards fixed by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

The government also stated that sewage lines have been laid in all towns and cities of the river Yamuna catchment and balance sewage lines of 8km in Faridabad are being laid to carry untreated sewage to STPs.

As many as 17 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) of 184 MLD capacity have been installed to treat the industrial effluent for industries situated in Industrial Areas. Out of 17 CETPs, 10 CETPs of 98 MLD capacity have been constructed during last 10 years.

The industrial effluent from standalone industries is being treated by the industries itself through their ETPs. The monitoring of these industries is done by HSPCB and action is being taken against defaulters.

The government said that HSPCB has levied environment compensation of about ₹295 crore on 974 industries/units during the years 2022 to 2025.

“HSPCB is conducting water sampling of Gurugram Canal on regular basis...the polluted effluent is affecting the water quality of canal water and in turn has adverse effect on flora and fauna. As per timelines given by various states under Yamuna Action Plan, the pollution in Yamuna river is likely to be addressed by December 2027. This will automatically address the pollution issue of Gurugram Canal,” the government said.