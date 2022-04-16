Toxic smoke from blazing garbage dump cloaks Nabha
: Heavy toxic smoke, emanating from an 8-acre garbage dump burning for the past three days, has enveloped Nabha city in the district after the local municipal committee set the waste, including plastic, on fire in violation of the directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Poisonous fumes and toxic chemicals are coming out of the garbage dump in the city, 25km from the district headquarters.
In 2016, the tribunal had imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country and announced a fine of ₹25,000 on each incident of bulk waste burning.
Nabha municipal council president Rajneesh Kumar said they have rushed fire brigade vehicles to the spot, but they could not gain entry to the site as plastic waste had also caught fire.
“Senior officials of the municipal committee have been directed to remain stationed at the spot,” he said.
When queried that it was the sanitation employees who actually burnt the waste to dispose it off, an official said the civic body’s executive officer has been directed to fix responsibility.
Gurpreet Singh, a local resident, said that the smell of plastic burning had pervaded their homes, impacting their routine and also putting them at risk of diseases.
“It has become a regular practice for the civic body to burn litter in bulk. Over the past week, the thick smoke and foul odour has meant that we could hardly go outside our homes,” he said.
-
Ludhiana realtor hangs self due to health issues
A 63-year-old realtor ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his office on Barewal road on Thursday. The police found a suicide note in which the realtor, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, cited health problems as the reason of ending his life. His son was the first to witness the lifeless body of his father when he reached office.
-
Death of patient in Ludhiana hospital: IMA alleges private doctor being made a scapegoat
A day after the city police booked a doctor for negligence following the death of a 37- year- old patient at Manas Hospital near Saggu Chowk, a delegation of the Indian Medical Association Punjab and Ludhiana chapter met deputy commissioner of police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa (DCP-Crime) and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Friday. The Ludhiana Psychiatrist Welfare Society has also strongly condemned the incident that took place at the Manas hospital.
-
Delhi panel to look at revising auto, cab fares as fuel prices rocket
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will form a committee to consider revision of auto and taxi fare in the wake of rising fuel prices even as auto and taxi drivers have called for a strike on Monday. The price of CNG saw a hike of ₹2.5 per kg in Delhi and adjoining cities on Thursday. The last fare of autos was revised in 2019, and before that in 2013.
-
Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators. DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
-
Two booked in Bareilly for listening to song praising Pakistan
Two Muslim boys were booked for allegedly hampering national integration by listening to a song hailing Pakistan on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused belonging to Singhai Murawan village in the Bhuta area of Bareilly district after an altercation over the issue with a local resident named Ashish Patel, police said. The accused, who are cousins, run a grocery shop.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics