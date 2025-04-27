Menu Explore
Traders shut shops as bandh observed in Amritsar against Pahalgam terror attack

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 27, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Branches of banks and offices of private companies were also closed. However, schools and other educational institutes were open. Health services also remained normal.

Traders in Amritsar shut their shops and other commercial establishments as ‘bandh’ was observed in the city on Saturday, with people taking out a march through the markets and even inside the old walled city area to protest the Pahalgam terror incident.

A view of the closed shops in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
A view of the closed shops in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The call was given by various traders’ associations in protest against the terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Markets of the walled city of Amritsar, which is an old hub of the trade, wore a deserted view throughout the day. Shops, other trading outlets and showrooms remained closed in Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, Majith Mandi, Katra Safaid etc. Shops in other major markets, including the IDH market, were also closed. However, shops were open in the outer parts of the city.

Trains movement was disrupted and the state-run buses of Punjab Roadways were also plying normally. Many roads in the city wore a deserted look as local transport movement was thin.

The Amritsar chapter of Bhartya Vapaar Mandal held a demonstration and strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack. Led by Rajinder Singh Marwaha, the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce also demonstrated against the attack at Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar.

