Trader’s staffer, friend concocted 8-lakh robbery story, held: Ludhiana cops

Day after taking up an investigation into the alleged robbery of ₹8 lakh from a rice trader’s employee, the Khanna police arrested the staffer and his friend and said they had ‘concocted’ the story to take the money themselves, officials said. The accused in custody of Khanna police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police recovered the stolen ₹8 lakh from the accused.

According to the police, the accused staffer, Harshpreet Singh, alias Jassu, of Ramgarh Sardaran in Malaud, had been working for rice trader Vishal Kumar for the past two years and hit himself with a brick on the head to make the con believable.

Police said the accused claimed he needed the money for his sister’s wedding.

Police also arrested the employee’s friend Gaurav Singh. Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Gotyal said a first-information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 316 (2), 316 (4) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

The SSP said Harshpreet Singh reported on Monday that two auto-rickshaw-borne miscreants robbed him of a bag containing ₹8 lakh after assaulting him near Salaudi village.

Harshpreet Singh was rushed to a hospital and the Sadar Khanna police had booked unidentified accused following a complaint filed by him.

The SSP said multiple police teams were formed to solve the case and cops scanned a trail of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“Harshpreet was seen on the CCTV cameras riding a bike with a bag near Big Resorts. After some time, he was seen near Petrol pump in Salaudi village, without any bag this time. The spot where Harshpreet claimed to be robbed by far ahead of the petrol pump,”said the SSP.

“When questioned, Harshpreet confessed to the crime. Harshpreet said he withdrew ₹8 lakh from the firm’s account from a bank Barthala village. Following a conspiracy, he handed over the bag to his friend, Gaurav Singh, and concocted the robbery story. He Kept ₹5 lakh as his share and gave ₹3 lakh to Gaurav,”the SSP added.