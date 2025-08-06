Traffic jam on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after landslide in Solan

The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway (NH-5) was blocked for four hours after a landslide at Chakki Mod in Solan district after heavy rain in the region around 8am on Wednesday, police said. Shimla has been receiving heavy rain since Tuesday. The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway (NH-5) was blocked for four hours after a landslide at Chakki Mod in Solan district after heavy rain in the region around 8am on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Though traffic was partially restored on the route, long traffic jams on both sides of the highway delayed the supply of essential items to Solan and Shimla in the morning.

The police said traffic was being allowed to ply on one side of the road after it was cleared of debris at multiple locations between Parwanoo town and Solan. Restoration work has been slow amid falling debris. The highway is undergoing upgrades, including four-laning, to cut travel time.

The Kalka-Shimla heritage toy train service was suspended for the day in view of the inclement weather and falling debris. All six scheduled trains were cancelled due to track being blocked at several places by landslides. Restoration work is underway on the route.

Milk, bread and vegetable supplies arrived late in Solan and Shimla due to the landslides.

The state capital witnessed heavy traffic jams amid the rain. Schools were closed as a precautionary measure.

A landslide crushed four vehicles in Shimla’s Tutu, while in Baddi, a bridge linking Dhela panchayat to Dawni Industrial Area has cut off connectivity to industrial zones.

State revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said, “The state has seen intense rainfall over the past two days that has left infrastructure damaged.” Since the monsoon arrived on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has incurred a loss of more than ₹1,600 crore in rain-related incidents. “The assessment of agriculture and horticulture has not been completed. In such a situation, the figure will only increase,” he said.