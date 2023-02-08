Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Traffic police booth razed in Srinagar, 3 MC employees arrested

Published on Feb 08, 2023 11:28 PM IST

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms wherein traffic policemen could be seen trying to prevent the MC employees from razing their booth near Lal Ded hospital

Srinagar municipal corporation (MC) suspended two of its officials and ordered an inquiry against them for demolishing a traffic police booth near Lal Ded hospital on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Srinagar municipal corporation (MC) suspended two of its officials and ordered an inquiry against them for demolishing a traffic police booth near Lal Ded hospital on Tuesday.

“An incident has come to our notice wherein one Srinagar MC employee, who was aggrieved by a challan issued to him for not having a high-security registration plate, broke a traffic booth along with other staffers and later assaulted traffic personnel on duty. In this regard, an FIR has been registered at the Shergari police station against three delinquent MC employees, who have been arrested,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The trio had also abducted the traffic personnel in a car after creating ruckus,” he added.

The MC’s inquiry, however, has been initiated against ward officer Niyaz Ahmad Gabroo and tax assistant Owais Farooq.

“It has come to the notice of competent authority that Niyaz Ahmad Gabroo, ward officer 30, and Owais Farooq Khan, tax assistant, have indulged in a conduct, which is unbecoming on part of a civil servant. Both are put under suspension with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by joint commissioner of the Srinagar MC.

The inquiry will be completed in seven days.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms wherein traffic policemen could be seen trying to prevent the MC employees from razing their booth near Lal Ded hospital.

The MC employees can be heard saying, “If a common man can face demolition, why can’t we act against the traffic police department which has violated the norms and erected a booth on the path meant for pedestrians.”

