Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway; landslide blocks Mughal Road
: After four days of closure due to landslides, two-way traffic resumed on Saturday on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the outside world.
“Priority is being accorded to Valley-bound vehicles carrying essentials, which include Pahalgam and Baltal-bound vehicles carrying men and material for setting up community kitchens for the Amarnath Yatris that begins June 30,” said officials.
The highway had remained blocked for four straight days since Tuesday following heavy rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir.
“We had restored the highway at Samroli in Udhampur on Friday night itself and the old alignment road adjacent to T2 tunnel in Ramban was also made traffic worthy. We started clearing stranded vehicles last night itself,” said SSP, traffic, national highway, Shabir Malik.
He informed that Saturday morning the two-wayy traffic from Srinagar and Jammu was allowed.
“Fresh traffic is being allowed from both sides (Jammu and Srinagar) this morning and is moving smoothly,” he added.
The highway was blocked at nearly three dozen places by landslides and mudslides, mostly in Ramban and Udhampur districts, on Tuesday evening following incessant rains leaving over 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, stranded.
All stranded vehicles were cleared during the night hours, paving the way for resumption of normal traffic movement, the official said, adding that road clearance work is in progress at many places.
He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was also undertaking repair work of the steel tunnel at Panthiyal which was damaged by shooting stones from the hillock overlooking the highway.
The official said the Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, was blocked by a landslide at Mansar Morh near Peer Ki Gali in the early hours of Saturday.
Men and machinery were pressed into service to clear the debris, he said.
Husband, 2 others arrested for murder of woman blogger in Agra
The Agra police have arrested three accused, including the husband of the murdered food and fashion blogger woman who was thrown off the fourth floor of an apartment to death in Agra on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Tajganj police station of Agra against the husband, two women and four to six others yet to be identified.
Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, security forces on high alert along Indo-Pak border
Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, security has been heightened along the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international border and the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, said officials. “Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF conducted a massive search operation along the International Border to detect cross-border tunnels to pre-empt any possible terror strike during the Amarnath Yatra,” said officials. The annual pilgrimage begins June 30.
Yogi: 2.5 crore to get Gharauni certificates by October 2023
Nearly 2.5 crore people residing in villages of Uttar Pradesh will get Gharauni certificates by October 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, including government officials as well as beneficiaries of the Gharauni scheme, at an event organised to distribute Gharauni certificates to 11 lakh villagers, Yogi said that 34 lakh people have already benefitted from the scheme. According to the population of the Jalaun district has got Gharauni certificates.
Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade
The arrival of tourists in Kashmir has broken a decade-old record as more than 12 lakh tourists have visited different places in the Valley this year. Officials in the tourism department and tour operators termed this as an exponential hike in tourist influx this year and goods omen for tourism sector of Kashmir.
Northern Command chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh
The Northern Command chief, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi during his five-day visit to the strategic Ladakh region, reviewed operations preparedness of the Indian Army on the eastern and western sectors and asked the soldiers to remain vigilant and maintain a high order of operational readiness, said officials. General Dwivedi visited the region from June 20 to 24.
