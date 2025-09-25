Traffic snarls on the menu at Panchkula’s vegetable markets

The weekly kisan mandis in Panchkula have become a serious source of traffic congestion, safety hazards, and public inconvenience. Poor regulation and lack of enforcement at these makeshift markets are causing widespread traffic violations and obstruction of public spaces. Footpaths near kisan mandi venues have been handed over to vendors in exchange for a ₹100 fee, forcing pedestrians to battle traffic. (HT Photo)

The problem is most acute in Sector 14 and Sector 15, where mandis are held adjacent to main roads. Service lanes, footpaths, and even parts of the main carriageway are encroached upon by illegally parked vehicles, forcing commuters to navigate narrow, unsafe passages. Residents, especially senior citizens, complain of constant inconvenience.

“I have repeatedly written to the authorities about this menace, but no action has been taken,” said SK Nayar, a senior citizen from Sector 15. He added that the situation worsens on Tuesdays, and Saturdays when the mandi in Sector 15 and 14 chokes traffic on the main road.

Originally meant for selling farm produce, these mandis have expanded over the years to include utensils, electronics, clothes, footwear, and other goods. Vendors occupy footpaths, blocking pedestrian access. MC charges ₹100 from them for their spot—without any systematic management or safety oversight in return.

The lack of infrastructure further compounds the problem. During rains, the markets turn into muddy, unsanitary fields. Since their inception in 2005-06, the mandis have remained temporary and unplanned.

Even some vendors use coloured lights to enhance the appearance of fruits and vegetables, despite a Punjab and Haryana high court ban on the practice. The court had directed that only white lights be used, as coloured lights can mislead consumers. Nayar has urged authorities to enforce this ruling in Panchkula and also ban the use of flashy umbrellas.

“We issue challans for such wrong parkings. Traffic riders click photos of violators’ vehicles and post them on our official WhatsApp group. Traffic policemen are also deployed at these spots for smooth functioning of traffic,” said SI Varinder Kumar, SHO, Traffic City.