Traffic to be diverted on national highway-44 for 3 hours
Traffic going to Ambala from Delhi on the Delhi-Chandigarh NH-44 will remain diverted for three hours on Sunday in Kurukshetra for repair work on the highway, the police said. As per the information issued by the office of Kurukshetra superintendent of police since the repair work is going on the NH-44 near Ambala, the decision has been taken to divert the traffic coming from Delhi side on the NH 444 A (Ambala-Saha-Ambala) from 7am to 10am. While the motorists going towards Punjab from Delhi can choose NH 152 D to avoid traffic jams. As per the statement, the directions were issued following after a letter by the National Highways Authority of India and police deployment will be made at all the important locations to help the commuters.
