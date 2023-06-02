Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh to get e-challans only through SMS

Traffic violators will no longer get postal challans and will instead receive challans at their registered mobile numbers through SMS. Traffic police further advised road users to update their latest mobile number against the RC details with the registration authority concerned or online by visiting https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan//en/content/vehicle-related-services. (HT File Photo)

“The intimation regarding e-challans issued through electronic devices, such as CCTV cameras, speed radar guns, handycam devices or based on information received through social media, etc., shall only be sent through an SMS on the registered mobile number of the owner of the vehicle committing any traffic violation. No separate postal challan shall be sent to the physical address of the owner of the vehicle,” a press release by the Chandigarh Traffic Police read.

Vehicle owners can get the information regarding their pending traffic challan by visiting the website https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in and selecting “Get challan details”.

The link for checking pending traffic challans is also available on the homepage of the official website of Chandigarh Traffic Police under the tab “Services”. Traffic police further advised road users to update their latest mobile number against the RC details with the registration authority concerned or online by visiting https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan//en/content/vehicle-related-services.

“In case of non-intimation of information regarding any traffic challan due to non-updation of latest registered mobile number of the registered owner of the vehicle, Chandigarh Traffic Police shall not be responsible in any manner,” police added.

Meanwhile, an officer said the new arrangement will also cut the cost of posting challans.

“E-challans are more convenient. The car owners will get the challans on their mobile phones even if someone else violated the traffic rule while driving their vehicles,” the officer added.