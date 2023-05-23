Haryana: Two brothers among three boys drown in Ghaggar

Three boys, including two brothers, drowned in the Ghaggar river in Ellenabad on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. Police and divers, with the help of local residents, fished out the bodies of both brothers on Sunday evening, while their friend’s body was recovered on Monday. (File photo)

The eldest boy was aged 17 and the two brothers 15 and 12 years. Police and divers, with the help of local residents, fished out the bodies of both brothers on Sunday evening, while their friend’s body was recovered on Monday.

A spokesman of Sirsa police said the incident took place on Sunday evening when two brothers along with their friend went to the Ghaggar river to take bath.

“The younger brother among the siblings was staying with his maternal grandmother and his elder brother came to meet them on Sunday. The duo along with their friend from Thobria village planned to take a dip in the Ghaggar river when the incident occurred. We have started an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC after handing over the bodies to their families,” the spokesman added.