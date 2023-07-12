Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing student of private varsity had drowned on campus

Missing student of private varsity had drowned on campus

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 12, 2023 10:53 AM IST

The student, identified as Harish Kumar, 20, son Kishore Kumar, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had reportedly gone for a walk outside the hostel on the night July 9 post dinner. It is suspected the deceased may have been swept away in current caused to breach in SYL canal.

The 20-year-old BSc Engineering student of Chitkara University, who had gone missing on Sunday evening after dinner, had drowned after water gushed into the campus, on Zirakpur- Rajpura Road, post a breach in SYL canal.

Harish Kumar, 20, who drowned on a private university campus in Punjab. (HT File)
Harish Kumar, 20, who drowned on a private university campus in Punjab.

The student, identified as Harish Kumar, 20, son Kishore Kumar, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had reportedly gone for a walk outside the hostel on the night July 9 post dinner. It is suspected the deceased may have been swept away in current caused to breach in SYL canal.

His friends and roommates had gone out to look for him after finding that he hadn’t returned to his room and was not answering his phone. They found his body floating on the ground outside and informed the hostel warden and rushed Kumar to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was the elder son of his parents.

SI Kirpal Singh said on the basis of statements of family members, an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code has been initiated. The body was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

