Two Himachal youths feared drowned in Kathua

Two youths hailing from Himachal Pradesh were feared drowned in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, said a police official. The police said Gagan (20) and Sahil (19), both of Sadar Bazar area of Dalhousie, were taking bath when they ventured into the deep waters and went missing around 4.15 pm.

The official said the police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched a rescue operation to trace out the youths.