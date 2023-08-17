Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 dead in Rupnagar cylinder blast

2 dead in Rupnagar cylinder blast

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Aug 17, 2023 09:39 PM IST

According to information, the cylinder exploded in Kamal Sweets located in front of the Bharatgarh bus stand. The locals noticed smoke coming out of the shop and informed the owner following which Jatin Gautam, owner's son, reached the shop and opened its shutter.

A shopkeeper and his help died after a cylinder reportedly exploded in a sweet shop in front of the Bharatgarh bus stand in Rupnagar district on Thursday morning.

A shopkeeper and his help died after a cylinder reportedly exploded in a sweet shop in front of the Bharatgarh bus stand in Rupnagar district on Thursday morning.
A shopkeeper and his help died after a cylinder reportedly exploded in a sweet shop in front of the Bharatgarh bus stand in Rupnagar district on Thursday morning. (Representational image)

According to information, the cylinder exploded in Kamal Sweets located in front of the Bharatgarh bus stand. The locals noticed smoke coming out of the shop and informed the owner following which Jatin Gautam, owner’s son, reached the shop and opened its shutter.

The cylinder exploded leaving Gautam dead on the spot while his help, Roshan Lal, suffered burn injuries. Some other people also received burn injuries. Later, his help succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

